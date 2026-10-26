Everything you need to know about breast cancer: Healthy Dude podcast

Kristen Simcox found out about her breast cancer by accident.

She had no family history, no mammograms, no tests, just a hospital visit after some GI issues. Simcox had a CT scan, then a doctor told her she had a mass in her breast that should be checked out.

She assumed it would be a benign cyst. A biopsy proved different. Simcox had breast cancer.

It took her a while to get over the shock. She was too young, only 37, breast cancer didn't run in the family — but the tumor had been growing in her for 10 years.

There are a veritable drove of misconceptions about breast cancer. It affects both men and women. You don't need family history to get it. You aren't too young to get it. Consistent self-exams can spot it, but sometimes it flies under the radar.

This episode of Healthy Dude, at the backend of breast cancer awareness month, is all about breast cancer. Host Kurt Williams is joined by two breast cancer survivors — Kristen Simcox, who has been cancer-free for over six years, and Sentara oncologist Clayres Johnson.

Watch the full episode above, or listen below.

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