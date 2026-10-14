Everything you need to know about prostate cancer: Healthy Dude podcast

Up to 80% of prostate cancer patients do not show any symptoms.

It's a medical fact that can be a little scary to hear, especially for a type of cancer that still has a lot of stigma for men. Even the physical exam to test for prostate cancer is unfavorable to think about.

News 3's Kurt Williams has worked to raise awareness of prostate cancer after he was diagnosed in 2019. He shared his prostate cancer journey in award-winning reports, from the first day to ringing the bell — men have even told Kurt that he saved his life by encouraging them to get tested.

Watch previous coverage: Don't fear the finger: A journey through prostate cancer

Don't Fear the Finger: A journey through prostate cancer

In this episode of the Healthy Dude podcast, Kurt is joined by Dr. Chike Abana of Virginia Oncology Associates to discuss everything you need to know about prostate cancer, from possible symptoms to cancer treatments and everything in between.

Listen on Spotify