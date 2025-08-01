Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPodcastsHealthy Dude

Actions

Healthy Dude Ep. 8: Discussing Deion Sanders' bladder cancer journey and risk factors

Deion Sanders, the former NFL star and Hall of Fame inductee, known by many as Coach Prime, announced this week that he was successfully treated for bladder cancer. In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt talks with Dr. Robert Given from Urology of Virginia — who also treated Kurt's prostate cancer — about Coach Prime's diagnosis and treatment. Bladder cancer is about three times more prevalent in men than in women, and while it is not discussed as often as prostate cancer, it is significantly more deadly.
Healthy Dude Ep. 8: Discussing Deion Sanders' bladder cancer journey and risk factors
Healthy Dude Episode 3: President Biden's 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis
Healthy Dude Episode 2: Dispelling the myths of 'brain attacks' AKA strokes
Healthy Dude Episode 6: Are you at risk for a heart attack? Here's how to know
Healthy Dude Ep. 4: It's not just cigarettes. Vaping & marijuana smoking can cause lung cancer, too.
Healthy Dude Episode 6: How a Sentara surgeon replaced a patient's smashed thumb with his toe
Healthy Dude Ep. 7: How to avoid skin cancer, the most common cancer, in the summer sun
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Deion Sanders, the former NFL star and Hall of Fame inductee, known by many as Coach Prime, announced this week that he was successfully treated for bladder cancer.

In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt talks with Dr. Robert Given from Urology of Virginia — who also treated Kurt's prostate cancer — about Coach Prime's diagnosis and treatment.

Bladder cancer is about three times more prevalent in men than in women, and while it is not discussed as often as prostate cancer, it is significantly more deadly.

Watch the full episode in the player above, or listen on Spotify — just search for 'Healthy Dude.'

Watch Episode 7: Enjoying the summer sun without risking skin cancer

Healthy Dude Ep. 7: How to avoid skin cancer, the most common cancer, in the summer sun

More health stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway