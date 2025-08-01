Healthy Dude Ep. 8: Discussing Deion Sanders' bladder cancer journey and risk factors

NORFOLK, Va. — Deion Sanders, the former NFL star and Hall of Fame inductee, known by many as Coach Prime, announced this week that he was successfully treated for bladder cancer.

In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt talks with Dr. Robert Given from Urology of Virginia — who also treated Kurt's prostate cancer — about Coach Prime's diagnosis and treatment.

Bladder cancer is about three times more prevalent in men than in women, and while it is not discussed as often as prostate cancer, it is significantly more deadly.

Watch the full episode in the player above, or listen on Spotify — just search for 'Healthy Dude.'

Watch Episode 7: Enjoying the summer sun without risking skin cancer