Healthy Dude: Why Gen Z is drinking less, holiday drinking habits, and how to know you have a problem

The holidays are a time for many to get together with family, eat, drink and be merry. But for people with an alcohol problem, the spirit of the season may be a bit too spirited. The Healthy Dude podcast sits down with a behavioral health specialist from Sentara to discuss the psychology behind alcohol addiction, the changes in attitudes toward drinking in different generations, and what to do if you or someone you know might need help.
NORFOLK, Va. — The holidays are a time for many to get together with family, eat, drink and be merry. But for people with an alcohol problem, the spirit of the season may be a bit too spirited.

Meanwhile, trends are showing Gen Z is drinking less than their predecessor generations.

The Healthy Dude podcast sits down with a behavioral health specialist from Sentara to discuss the psychology behind alcohol addiction, the changes in attitudes toward drinking in different generations, and what to do if you or someone you know might need help.

