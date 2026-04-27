Key health issues come into focus for National Minority Health Month: Healthy Dude podcast

NORFOLK, Va. — Given the importance of highlighting health disparities in minority communities, the Healthy Dude podcast is taking up issues like mental health, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, maternal health, and infectious diseases for National Minority Health Month.

In this episode, Kurt welcomes Sentara's director of Health Equity, Iris Lundy, and Dr. Cameron Webb, the new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health, to break down how their organizations are working to address disparities in minority health care, health issues, and health awareness.

Watch our previous episode on allergy season

Why Hampton Roads is one of the worst places for pollen allergies: Healthy Dude

Healthy Dude is sponsored by Sentara Health.