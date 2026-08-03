Virginia cyclosporiasis cases increased 25% over the past week: VDH

An increase in cyclosporiasis cases has been reported in Virginia, according to a weekly report made by the state's department of health.

The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 162 cases of cyclospora in the state, according to an update shared on Monday. This is an increase of 36 cases compared to last week. Of the total, 37 cases are classified as unknown or pending.

This increase in cases in Virginia comes as Michigan — one of the states hit hardest by the recent outbreak — reports that two people with “significant underlying health conditions” have died in connection with cyclosporiasis, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

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Health officials emphasize that cyclosporiasis is generally not a life-threatening illness and that deaths from the infection are rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the outbreak has sickened more than 6,700 people across 45 states and has resulted in over 400 hospitalizations. Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, frequent bowel movements, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

An earlier outbreak this year was linked to iceberg lettuce traced to a farm in central Mexico. The Food and Drug Administration is now working to identify the source of a second wave of illnesses.