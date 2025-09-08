Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Women attempt suicide more often but men are more successful: Healthy Dude talks Suicide Prevention Month

Deion Sanders, the former NFL star and Hall of Fame inductee, known by many as Coach Prime, announced this week that he was successfully treated for bladder cancer. In this episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt talks with Dr. Robert Given from Urology of Virginia — who also treated Kurt's prostate cancer — about Coach Prime's diagnosis and treatment. Bladder cancer is about three times more prevalent in men than in women, and while it is not discussed as often as prostate cancer, it is significantly more deadly.
NORFOLK, Va. — While women attempt suicide in higher rates, men who attempt suicide are significantly more successful — often due to the methods they choose being more lethal. Men thus have suicide rates approximately four times higher than women in the United States, with about 23 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people.

With September as National Suicide Prevention Month, and September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, the Healthy Dude podcast is taking a look at suicide among men, women, young and old and how to recognize the warning signs if someone you know may be at risk.

Kurt sits down with Dr. Ken Dunham, the executive director of medical operations for behavioral health at Sentara Health, to discuss suicide in our society, the impacts of social media and artificial intelligence, and how to get help.

If you or someone you know may be at risk for self-harm, call or text the Suicide and Crisis hotline at 9-8-8 or call 9-1-1.

