No Limit Sports Episode 1: Commanders nail NFL Draft 1st round pick, Vick off and running at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- WTKR News 3 and Sportsplug 757 unveiled a new weekly podcast Friday night as the No Limit Sports podcast debuts.

Each week, Sportsplug 757's Keharee Shuler, Drew Crosby and Dom Gilliam, along with News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis, will discuss current sports topics involving Hampton Roads and beyond.

Our first episode breaks down Commanders' first round draft pick, Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon. The offensive lineman will come in and look to be a key asset in protecting Jayden Daniels. The quarterback was sacked 47 times during his rookie campaign, with was the sixth-most in the NFL.

Michael Vick is off and running at Norfolk State. Vick oversaw his first spring game at the had of the program last week, one of many firsts he'll experience throughout 2025. We're discussing the new head coach's impact and his first spring leading the green and gold.