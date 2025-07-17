True Crime 757 Podcast Episode 1: Why a Chesapeake woman was granted a new murder trial

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tia Johnson had a lot at stake when she was on trial for first-degree murder in January of 2025. The mother of four can be seen on Ring camera footage shooting and killing her boyfriend outside her Chesapeake home. She doesn't deny this, but she says she feared for the lives of her and her children. She claims her boyfriend would get violent when they fought—an argument she and her legal team planned to support in court by showing records of 911 calls she had made. But when her defense attorney asked prosecutors to hand over those records, he was told they didn't exist. It wasn't until after she was convicted of murder that News 3 investigator Margaret Kavanagh uncovered evidence showing those 911 calls did exist after all.

On Episode 1 of True Crime 757, we talk about how a string of News 3 Investigations ultimately led to a new murder trial for Tia Johnson.

