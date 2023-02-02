Polar Plunge returns to Virginia Beach!

News 3 is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach!

All proceeds from the plunge will support over 18,000 Special Olympics Virginia athletes.

The Polar Plunge also advocates for creating more inclusive environments at schools, places of employment, healthcare spaces, and social and sports settings. Polar Plunge organizers say, “[they] believe that it's no longer enough to provide a place for people of all abilities to come together through sport. It is time to demand uncompromising inclusion.”

Festival weekend will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Volunteers help set up for the 2023 Polar Plunge at Virginia Beach on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Friday’s festivities include a 5k race and ‘Big Tent’ party, and the big plunge will happen on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.!

