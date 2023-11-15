Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Virginia Ave. homicide, other Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators have arrested 17-year-old Ja'Marion Williams in connection to a homicide on Virginia Ave. on Saturday.

Williams has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting in the commission of a felony, reckless handling and underage possession of a firearm.

Police say in a separate case, detectives were investigating a shooting that occurred on Oct. 12, 2022 at the intersection of Swanson Parkway and Merrimac Drive that left a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Police say Williams transported the victim to an area hospital while driving a stolen 2014 Dodge Ram from Isle of Wight County.

Investigators determined that the victim was inside of the stolen vehicle with Williams at the scene of the shooting, and Williams, along with other occupants of the stolen vehicle, began shooting indiscriminately at two unidentified males that were in the Swanson Homes neighborhood.

Portsmouth police say detectives obtained warrants for the shooting and have additionally charged Williams with felony attempted aggravated malicious wounding, felony discharge firearm from vehicle, felony shoot in public, felony use of a firearm, felony gang participation and felony possession of stolen property.

"Today's announcement is a demonstration of the commitment, strategic thinking, and resources-sharing amongst our team," said Chief Stephen Jenkins. "As a result of these resources, the arrest of the person responsible was attained."

These investigations remain ongoing.

Police ask that anyone who may have additional information contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

