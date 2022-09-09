Police arrest man after shots fired near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man has been arrested after a ShotSpotter alert led police to shell casings.

On September 4, around 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Police received a ShotSpotter Alert, directing them to the 400 block of 24th Street.

As officers responded toward that location, they heard a gunshot coming from the 300 block of 23rd Street. There, they located and recovered a shell casing that had been discharged from a gun

Shortly after this incident, officers were dispatched to a case at the Dairy Queen located in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. As a result of that investigation, 22-year-old Jeremiah Lahaina-Fuiava was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

While officers were investigating the case at the Dairy Queen, they were able to locate a vehicle that Lahaina-Fuiava had just been inside of.

During their investigation police found a gun that had been discharged by Lahaina-Fuiava earlier in the evening, related to the ShotSpotter alert. Police additionally charged him with Shooting from a Vehicle, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Anyone with any information about this case, contact the Second Precinct at 757-385-2700 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.