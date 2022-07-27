Police arrest man for breaking into cars using stolen car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was arrested Monday in connection with recent car break-ins.

On July 25, 2022, around 1:00 p.m., an officer noticed a suspicious car near the intersection of E 23rd Street and Fawn Street.

As the officer began to approach, the car sped off and crash nearby. The driver of the car was arrested following a police pursuit. No injuries were reported during this incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver has been reportedly breaking into vehicles in the area. The car he was driving was stolen, police say.

As a result of their investigation, 18-year-old Demontai M. Cuffee, was charged with possession of a stolen auto, and two counts of larceny from auto. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.