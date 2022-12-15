Police Athletic League creates positive connection between youth, Hampton police officers

HAMPTON, Va. - A connection between kids and police officers is being fostered on the Peninsula. Former pro baseball player Wayne Gomes created a Hampton Roads chapter of the Police Athletic League (PAL) this fall.

Kids from kindergarten through eighth grade come to the program, eat a snack, do homework and then fun activities. It's all typically done with a Hampton police officer.

“I think this is my calling, this is what I’m supposed to do, this is my assignment,” said Gomes. “The academic part is extremely important and the interaction with the police department is extremely important too, that humanizes law enforcement that gives them a relationship that is positive before any bad relationships take over."

Fourth grader Amiyah Anthony told News 3 she loves being a part of PAL.

“It can bring us together and make friendship more possible,” Anthony said.

The children are getting an opportunity to connect with the person behind the badge, like School Resource Officer Gregory Kurtz.

“Every day I want to make the world better, it gives me that opportunity to be in these kids' lives more, give them that light,” said Kurtz.

If you're interested in getting involved with the Hampton Roads Police Athletic League, click here.