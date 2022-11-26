Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Boy walks into hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

Porstmouth Police FILE
News 3
Portsmouth Police FILE
Porstmouth Police FILE
Posted at 6:59 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 18:59:48-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after they said a boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

In a tweet, police said the walk-in report happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday. They said the boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness