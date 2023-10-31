Police charge suspect in connection to hit-and-run at Pocahontas Trail, Green Mount Pkwy.

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A person is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to James City County Police.

Police say they responded to the hit-and-run, which happened at the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Greenmount Parkway, just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

Police took the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment. They learned that a "newer model" of a blue Nissan Altima hit the pedestrian and fled the scene, traveling eastbound towards Newport News.

That night, police say they charged a suspect, 22-year-old Newport News resident Mehki Teachey, in connection to the hit-and-run. Teachey faces a felony charge of Hit and Run Involving Injury or Death, police say.

Police added that they have not found the blue 2022 Nissan Altima yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

