Police chase from Chesapeake ABC Store leads to DUI charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was arrested after a police chase on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the ABC Store on Portsmouth Blvd., for a report of a suspected drunk driver.

Police said once on scene they located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle on Jolliff Road.

The driver continued and turned onto Route 58 into the City of Suffolk.

Suffolk Police then helped Chesapeake Police before the vehicle became disabled near the intersection of Route 58 and Pitchkettle Rd.

Police said 50-year-old Carla Gay was taken into custody and charged with Felony Elude, Felony Habitual Offender, Possession of Cocaine, and DUI.

There were no injuries reported. The suspect's vehicle was damaged, police said.