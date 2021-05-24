Police chase in Chesapeake ends in crash, arrest of wanted North Carolina man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A wanted man in North Carolina now faces several more charges after a police pursuit in Chesapeake ended in a crash Monday morning.

At 9:08 a.m. Chesapeake Police responded to the 200 block of Sigh Pine Rd. for a threats report. While investigating, it was learned that one of the people involved, 52-year-old Timothy Terry, of North Carolina, was wanted.

Before police could detain Terry, they say he got into his car and attempted to flee the area.

Police say Terry got onto the bypass headed northbound, resulting in a police chase.

According to officials, his max speeds were around 60 mph. Just north of the Battlefield Blvd. exit, police say Terry lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the ditch in the center median.

Terry now faces multiple charges including eluding, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say he was wanted out of Brunswick County for failure to appear in court.

