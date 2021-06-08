Police chase in Chesapeake ends in crash, injuring 2 people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A police chase in Chesapeake ended in a crash, leaving two people with injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:49 p.m., police observed a vehicle driving recklessly near Battlefield Boulevard and Medical Parkway. Police then activated the emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to police, the vehicle's male driver refused to stop and continued on to 168 Bypass northbound.

The vehicle continued to travel onto Interstate 464 northbound and then made a U-turn in the median crossing over to the southbound lane of traffic.

The vehicle came to a stop after hitting another vehicle in the southbound lane. Police say the driver was taken into custody.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is still under investigation and no further information at this time.

