Police chase in Hampton ends in crash sending two people to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. - A police pursuit in Hampton ended in a crash on Saturday.

At 5:47 p.m., officers say they observed a vehicle with several violations and initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Powerplant Parkway.

Police say the driver of the vehicle drove away and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck another vehicle in the 1600 block of Powerplant Parkway.

The 49-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old woman who was in the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending for the suspect at this time. Power Plant Parkway will be closed between Briarfield Road and Queen Street, in both directions.

