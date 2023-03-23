Police chase out of Chesapeake ends with crash in Norfolk's Berkley area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A police pursuit of a stolen car out of Chesapeake ended with a crash in Norfolk Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:20 p.m., Chesapeake police officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Campostella Road and Green Leaf Drive, authorities said in a news release.

The driver did not stop, leading officers to the Berkley area of Norfolk. The driver ended up crashing into a vehicle before slamming into a pole and rolling over, Chesapeake police said.

A man and a juvenile male inside the stolen vehicle tried to leave the scene, but police eventually caught them. They were both taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Charges are pending in the case, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said the investigation is still underway.