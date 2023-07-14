Police chase out of Portsmouth ends in Isle of Wight; 6 juveniles arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Six juveniles were detained after a carjacking in Portsmouth led to a police chase that ended in Isle of Wight County.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Portsmouth Police Department said it got a call about a carjacking in the city. A little more than 15 minutes later, officers saw a stolen vehicle near the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Three juveniles were detained, police said, but the vehicle left the scene. It was later located by police in Norfolk.

The vehicle evaded police, causing a crash on Berkley Bridge, authorities said. A Flock camera device detected the vehicle entering Portsmouth.

"The stolen vehicle’s reckless operation caused an additional accident in Portsmouth," police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle led authorities on a pursuit through multiple jurisdictions, ending in Isle of Wight County.

Three additional juveniles were taken into custody, police said.

Portsmouth police said the investigation remains underway.