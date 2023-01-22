Police chase results in suspect's death: State police

A police chase has resulted in a suspect's death, according to Virginia State Police.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22, the Chesapeake Police Department informed state police that a police unit was in pursuit of a Dodge Challenger on I-664. The two vehicles were going towards the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel. The driver of the Dodge Challenger failed to stop on a traffic violation, according to state police.

The police unit pursued the vehicle through Suffolk, Newport News and Hampton. Throughout the chase, state police provided the locations of the vehicles to the communications center.

The suspect eventually lost control of the Dodge Challenger on Jefferson Avenue. State police stated the following in a press release: “Upon losing control, the vehicle ran off the road right, striking the jersey wall which pushed the vehicle back into traffic, across all lanes of travel and running off the road left, into another jersey wall. The suspect, and only occupant, was not wearing a safety belt, and died upon impact.”

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Tilek Qualil Alston of Newport News.

Both state police and the Chesapeake Police Department are investigating the incident. State police personnel are looking into the crash, while Chesapeake police personnel are investigating the reasons for the pursuit.

