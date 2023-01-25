Watch Now
Police chase starting in Chesapeake and ending in Norfolk ends in suspect's arrest

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:42:54-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A police chase ended with a suspect’s arrest, according to Chesapeake Police.

Police say on Tuesday, Jan. 24, a vehicle was stopped for a registration violation. The stop happened in the 1500 block of Crossways Blvd. The chase ensued because the driver refused to stop.

The police chase spanned from Greenbrier Parkway to I-64 towards Virginia Beach and Indian River Road.

Virginia State Police took over the chase on Indian River Road. From there, state police followed the vehicle until it “crashed near the intersection of Granby St. and W. Government Rd. in Norfolk,” according to police.

Authorities have since identified the suspect as 37-year-old Christopher Eanes. He was arrested and charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors, including a felony charge of disregarding police command to stop and endangerment.

