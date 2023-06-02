Police confirm shutdown of I-64 in Hampton was caused by shooting incident

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have shared more details about an incident involving a three-vehicle crash and shooting on I-64 in Hampton.

Authorities say state police responded to the incident just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

News 3 Cars loaded on to flat bed trucks on westbound I-64 in Hampton.

The incident caused the westbound lanes at Neil Armstrong Parkway to completely shut down, causing significant backups and delays.

Jonathan Burke/WTKR Westbound lanes of I-64

Police have since shared that the incident involved three vehicles: A 2013 Dodge Charger, a 2009 Nissan Rouge and a 2020 Chrysler 300.

Police say the drivers of the Dodge and the Chrysler vehicles were arguing, which led to a shooting. The Dodge then hit the back of the Nissan, according to police.

The driver of the Chrysler was shot and injured, causing the vehicle to spin out of control before coming to rest on the left shoulder, police say.

Following the incident, police say two men were taken to the hospital: the driver of the Chrysler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another man with non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash.

Police say this was an isolated incident.

Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are still working on what they describe as an “ongoing, complex criminal investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed activity prior to the crash, during the crash or after the crash is asked to either call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Stay with News 3 for updates as agents continue to investigate.