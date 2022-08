CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A body was found in the lake near a dock in Chesapeake Monday morning.

Officials received a call at 10:19 a.m. about reports of foul odor near a lake on Whites Landing. When the police arrived, they saw a dead body floating in the water near a dock.

Police say they do not know who this person is, but it appears to be a dead man. The Chesapeake Dive Team got the man out of the water.

This is a developing story.