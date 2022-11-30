Watch Now
Police: Franklin shooting suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Franklin Police Department
Deshawn Patillo, 22
Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 30, 2022
FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a vehicle on Nov. 29.

Just before 7 p.m., police were called after a vehicle with people inside had been struck by gunfire in the city, the Franklin Police Department said in a release.

Police said they identified the alleged suspect as Deshawn Diamonte Patillo, 22, of Franklin. He is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He is not in custody, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He's 6-foot-1 and weighs about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

