Police give update on VB officer-involved-shooting that left several injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police will be giving an update on the officer-involved-shooting that left several injured last Thursday.

Three people, including a Virginia Beach Police officer, had to be treated for injuries.

Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate will present the events and timeline surrounding the incident and share video footage with the media at 3 p.m.

Around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of the 600 block of Newtown Road, police said in a press conference.

That's near the Newtown Baker Crossing shopping center, north of the intersection with E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and say they found out the people inside the vehicle were armed. There was a struggle during which an officer fired their firearm, reports confirmed.

An officer was treated on the scene for minor injuries before being released, police explained.

Two other people were taken to area hospitals, police told News 3. Information about their injuries or conditions was not immediately available.

Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police said investigators were working to process the scene, talk to witnesses and gather evidence including any video.

Our crews could see a heavy police presence in the shopping center parking lot which was wrapped with crime scene tape.

