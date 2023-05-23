Police ID man found dead in Virginia trash can

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the man found dead in a Richmond trash can as 36-year-old Walter Robinson III.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue, in Richmond's near West End, at about 11:54 a.m. on Saturday morning.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male, Robinson, III, down and unresponsive in a residential disposal container in the alley. There were no obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in a Monday afternoon email. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Provided to WTVR

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Det. Jeffrey Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.