Police ID man found dead in Virginia trash can

"Officers arrived and located an adult male, Robinson, III, down and unresponsive in a residential disposal container in the alley. There were no obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in a Monday afternoon email. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Det. Jeffrey Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

