Police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on Stonecypher Court in VB

A 23-year-old man died in a shooting last week in Virginia Beach.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Virginia Beach police responded to the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court for a report of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, officers found Miekko Faxon, of Virginia Beach, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest," officials said in a press release on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

Police are still investigating this case.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

