Police identify man in fatal Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police identified 40-year-old Christopher Andra Vinson as the victim of fatal shooting last month.

On Aug. 31 around 3:30 p.m., Hampton police were called to the 400 block of Marion Road after multiple reports of gunshots, according to the HPD news release. Officers found Vinson with life threatening gunshot wounds, and Hampton Division Fire and Rescue transported him to the hospital.

Later in the day, Vinson died in the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information should call the HPD at at 757–727–6111. Submit an anonymous tip at the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3Tips.com. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00.