Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m. Additional calls revealed that a man had been shot and was lying in between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Caleb Pittman who suffered from several gunshot wounds. Pittman was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.