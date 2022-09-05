Watch Now
News

Actions

Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting

Suffolk police investigate
Storyblocks
Suffolk police investigate
Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 10:42:57-04

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m. Additional calls revealed that a man had been shot and was lying in between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Caleb Pittman who suffered from several gunshot wounds. Pittman was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!