Police investigate after 2 men shoot at vehicles in Suffolk apartment complex

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that took place at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officials were called at 3:47 a.m., for a shooting regarding the incident that occurred in BelleHarbour Apartments in the 3000 block of BelleHarbour Circle.

When officers arrived on the scene they recovered ballistic evidence and initially determined that two unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire by two men.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you live in the neighborhood and your residence or vehicle has sustained any damage, or if anyone has information regarding these incidents, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page here. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

