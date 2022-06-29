Police investigate after Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

On Friday, June 24, around 10:30 p.m., The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office responded to Albemarle District Jail in reference to a call for EMS assistance for an inmate that was not breathing.

The inmate, 24-year-old William Adam Seagle, had been in ADJ since Wednesday, June 22, for Failure to Appear on some traffic offenses.

Deputies were escorted to B-Block inside of the jail where EMS and Providence Fire Dept. were already on the scene providing life-saving measures to Seagle. The inmate was then taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by EMS where Seagle was pronounced deceased at around 11:20 p.m.

According to investigators, officers with ADJ responded to B-Block after observing Seagle lying on the floor at around 10:11 p.m. At 10:12 p.m., with the assistance of other inmates, officers and inmates moved the unconscious inmate from the floor onto a table in the common area of B-Block where officers with ADJ began providing life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took over the role of medical care.

This incident is still under investigation to determine what caused the inmate's passing.

Police say at this time no foul play is suspected.

If you have any information that could aid in this investigation, please contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

