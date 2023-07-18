Police investigate after finding 2 people dead on Wrenn Rd. in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Smithfield Police Department has opened an investigation after officers found two people dead on Wrenn Road.

The department says after someone reported a “suspicious circumstance” on Tuesday, July 18, officers responded to the scene, located in the 700 block of Wrenn Road. At the scene, officers say they found two people dead.



Their exact causes of death are unknown, but police say findings from the preliminary investigation indicate that cartridge casings were at the scene.

The department says it’s withholding specific details about the victims and any potential suspects to “protect the integrity of the investigation” and respect the privacy of the victims’ families. The department is ensuring the community that it’s “exploring every lead” and conducting a thorough investigation.

“We ask for your understanding and patience as we work diligently to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident,” a release from the department says.

Virginia State Police is helping to investigate the incident.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on the incident to leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3 Tips app.

