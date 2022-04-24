Police investigate after girl found dead inside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a girl was found dead in a home in Hampton Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of North Roger Peed Drive for a possible shooting around 11:27 a.m. When they arrived, police and Hampton Fire found a girl dead inside the home.

The girl's identity was not released by the police.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of death are still under investigation. They say this incident will not impact the safety of nearby residents.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.