Police investigate after man found dead in vehicle after report of shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Monday morning.

Around 11:26 a.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received an anonymous call, which said someone had been shot and he was located in the 600 block of Matthews Court.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a vehicle that contained a dead man.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.