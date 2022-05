SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Hunter Street. Officials were notified at 12:37 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.