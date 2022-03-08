Police investigate after man shot while walking down Sacramento Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting after a man who had been shot walked into the hospital Monday evening.

Around 7:35 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting victim that walked into a local hospital.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was shot while walking in the first block of Sacramento Drive. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Detectives are working to gain the man's cooperation in this investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

