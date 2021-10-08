Police investigate after man struck with pistol, robbed of personal belongings at Suffolk Walmart parking lot

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that took place on Friday.

Officials were contacted at 3:38 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a physical altercation took place between two people which began at a Wendy’s in the 700 block of North Main Street and then resumed in the Walmart parking lot in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

At the Walmart parking lot, a man was struck with a pistol and robbed of personal belongings. The female suspect then fled the scene. The man suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

