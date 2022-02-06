Police investigate after shots fired at 2 Portsmouth officers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at officers Saturday evening.

Around 8:12 p.m., two officers were investigating what they said was to be a suspicious vehicle. They followed the vehicle from a distance and at some point, police said the suspicious vehicle ended up behind the police vehicle.

The two officers heard shots fired in the area and the police vehicle was struck by a bullet. The officers were not injured, according to officials.

Police later located the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver. An investigation remains ongoing.

State Police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Information can also be submitted to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

