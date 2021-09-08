Watch
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into Suffolk auto parts store

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Vehicle Into Building - 9-8-21.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 12:19:52-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the scene of a vehicle versus a store building crash Wednesday morning.

Officials were called at 11:11 a.m., regarding a crash that just occurred in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard at the NAPA Auto Parts store.

The vehicle was in the parking lot when it struck the building. No injuries were reported.

Suffolk Planning & Community Development Department building officials have been contacted to respond to confirm the structural integrity of the building. They say no determination has been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

