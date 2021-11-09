Watch
Police investigate after woman fatally shot on Pearl Street in Portsmouth

Posted at 6:18 PM, Nov 09, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of Pearl Street. They say the shooting took place around 5:34 p.m.

One woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

