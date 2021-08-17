Police investigate bomb threat at Hampton courthouse

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating another bomb threat that took place at a Hampton courthouse Tuesday afternoon. They say they need the public's help in finding the person responsible for the bomb threat.

At 7:59 a.m., officials were notified of a potential bomb threat for the General District Court located in the 200 block of North King Street. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect contacted Public Safety Communications and indicated there was a bomb threat for the court building.

Hampton Police and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. As a precautionary measure, everyone was evacuated from all three courthouses in the area.

A sweep of the courthouse was completed and there were no suspicious devices located. Normal operations resumed around 10:02 a.m.

