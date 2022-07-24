Police investigate burglary at Hampton Boost Mobile store

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a burglary at a Boost Mobile.

Around 11:49 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the Boost Mobile located in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a broken front window to the business.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects entered through a smashed front window and stole various items from the business.

The first suspect is described as an African American male with short hair wearing a green shirt, and blue jeans. The second one is described as an African American male with braids.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

