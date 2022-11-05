Watch Now
Police investigate crash at Virginia Beach intersection that left one person seriously injured

Posted at 7:26 PM, Nov 05, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crash left one person seriously injured Saturday evening.

Virginia Beach Police have responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S Boggs Ave. and Bonney Rd.

They said one person is seriously injured.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

