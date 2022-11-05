Police investigate crash at Virginia Beach intersection that left one person seriously injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crash left one person seriously injured Saturday evening.
Virginia Beach Police have responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S Boggs Ave. and Bonney Rd.
They said one person is seriously injured.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area as police investigate.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨🚨— Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) November 5, 2022
VBPD is working a crash involving two vehicles and a victim with serious injuries at the intersection of S Boggs Ave. and Bonney Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/aRGhCjnIdJ