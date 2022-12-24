Police investigate deadly shooting in Hampton that left one man dead

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a homicide that took place early morning on Christmas Eve.

The department says they need the community's help in identifying the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 3:20 a.m., police responded to a call in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the 1600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.

When they arrived a the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.