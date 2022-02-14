Police investigate fatal car crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a traffic crash in the 9100 block of Richmond Road Friday night at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The traffic crash resulted in a fatality.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 40-year-old victim, Robert Charles Barnhardt of James City County, was driving a 2013 Infinity SUV east on Richmond Road when the truck left the roadway in a curve and struck trees in the median.

Barnhardt was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Richmond Road was closed for approximately three hours while the investigation took place.

The incident remains under investigation; however police say that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.