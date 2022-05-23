Police investigate fatal crash at James City County intersection

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:41 p.m., police and fire departments responded to a crash involving a 2018 Hyundai and a 2020 Volvo at the intersection of Greensprings Road and The Maine.

According to officials, the Hyundai was traveling east on The Maine when it crossed in front of the Volvo, which was traveling north on Greensprings Road.

The passenger of the Hyundai, 59-year-old Sharon Russell, of Newport News, was taken to Williamsburg Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai and rear passenger of the Volvo were taken to the Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another rear passenger of the Volvo was transported to Williamsburg Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greensprings Road was blocked for several hours while police investigated. They say the crash still remains under investigation.

