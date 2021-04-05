Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A pedestrian died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

According to officials, police responded to the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian around 6 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as 65-year-old Charles Joseph-Kainui Kuahine, of Hampton, lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of an SUV was traveling northbound on Jefferson Avenue when Kuahine crossed the road in front of the vehicle. The driver remained on scene and no charges have been filed in connection with this incident.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.